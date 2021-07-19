Short Interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Declines By 38.5%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 291,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Net Element during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15. Net Element has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.79 million during the quarter. Net Element had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Net Element will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

