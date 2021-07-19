Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Decreases By 35.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,451.0 days.

OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

