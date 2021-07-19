Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Decreases By 35.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,451.0 days.
OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
About Old Mutual
