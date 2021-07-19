Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Drops By 50.0%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1851 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

