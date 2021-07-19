Short Interest in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Decreases By 38.2%

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of PFBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $546,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

