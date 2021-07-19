Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Grows By 33.2%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.49.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.