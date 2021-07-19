Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Increases By 54.0%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

OTCMKTS RCPUF opened at $17.13 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

