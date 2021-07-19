Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Drops By 42.8%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

