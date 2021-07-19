Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Rises By 65.3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Financial stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Riverview Financial has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

