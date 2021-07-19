Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Decreases By 50.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYFL opened at $19.46 on Monday. Royal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

