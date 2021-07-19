Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Drops By 36.4%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $39.46 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.