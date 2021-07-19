Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Rises By 36.1%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
NYSE SNDR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,231. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
