Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Rises By 36.1%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,231. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

