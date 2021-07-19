Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Increases By 37.6%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silgan by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

