Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Drops By 37.5%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SNN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. 581,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 47.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 16,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.