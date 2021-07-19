Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declines By 47.5%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Weego sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,156,677 shares of company stock valued at $530,976,338.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRLP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $623.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.