Short Interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Expands By 66.5%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

