Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Decreases By 36.4%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 501,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

