Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 24.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.06 on Monday. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

