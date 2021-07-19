Short Interest in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Increases By 25.7%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 331,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,263. Triton International has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

