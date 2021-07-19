Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Expands By 60.5%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 48,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,087. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

