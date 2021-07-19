Short Interest in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Drops By 46.8%

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

