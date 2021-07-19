Short Interest in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Grows By 31.3%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

NYSE WAT opened at $370.69 on Monday. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 91.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

