Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 55.0%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MHF opened at $8.20 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
