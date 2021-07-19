Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 55.0%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MHF opened at $8.20 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

