Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Grows By 25.9%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Insiders have sold a total of 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $549.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

