Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

