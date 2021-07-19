Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

GCTAF opened at $25.63 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

