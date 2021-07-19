Signify’s (PHPPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37. Signify has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

