Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sika has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Sika has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $34.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

