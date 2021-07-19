Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVBL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

