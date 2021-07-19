Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in June

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV opened at $0.01 on Monday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

