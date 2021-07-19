SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
SRV.UN opened at C$9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
