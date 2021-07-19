Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SVKEF. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

