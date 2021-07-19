Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SVKEF. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

