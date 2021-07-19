SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $26.78 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

