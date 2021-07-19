Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.22

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 169674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,882 shares of company stock worth $9,667,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Slack Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after buying an additional 1,332,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after buying an additional 2,197,531 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

