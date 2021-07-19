Small Love Potion Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $140.14 million and $44.98 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

