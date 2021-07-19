SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Hits $6.79 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $266,126.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,605.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.71 or 0.05916339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.01360241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00366372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00133121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00626235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00383746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00292854 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

