Smartlands Network Reaches Market Cap of $22.72 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and $75,311.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00014112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

