Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

