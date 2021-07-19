Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice Sells 4,600 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

