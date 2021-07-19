Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 1,172 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $248.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

