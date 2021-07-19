Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

