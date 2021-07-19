SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.12. The company had a trading volume of 457,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,967. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.94 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

