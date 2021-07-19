SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

