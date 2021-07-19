Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

