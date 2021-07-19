Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Insiders acquired a total of 148 shares of company stock valued at $37,383 over the last ninety days.

SPT stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The stock had a trading volume of 674,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,815. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.08.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

