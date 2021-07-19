Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

