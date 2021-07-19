Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last three months.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

