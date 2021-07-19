Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) EVP Sells $6,283,627.87 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $6,283,627.87.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.