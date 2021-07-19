Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Square stock opened at $237.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.05, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Square by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

