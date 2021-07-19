Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Square stock opened at $237.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.05, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.98.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
