Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.74.

Square stock opened at $237.52 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,985 shares of company stock valued at $239,611,401 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Square by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

