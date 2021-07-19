SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

